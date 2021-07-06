Tennis players Schuurs and Koolhof say goodbye to Wimbledon

07/06/2021

On at 22:00 CEST

The British Harriet Dart Y Joe salisbury, number 215 of the WTA and number 11 of the ATP respectively won by 6-2, 1-6 and 6-4 in two hours and fifty-one minutes to the Dutch players Demi Schuurs Y Wesley koolhof, number 10 of the WTA and, number 14 of the WTA respectively in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break the serve 3 times to their rivals, while the defeated couple, for their part, also managed 3 times. Likewise, in the first serve Dart and Salisbury had 62% effectiveness and got 58% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 73% effectiveness and managed to win 62% of the service points. Finally, in the penalty section, the classified players committed 2 double faults and their opponents committed 3.

In the round of 16, the winners will meet the Americans Rajeev ram Y Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) face a total of 46 couples. Likewise, it takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.