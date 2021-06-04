Tennis players Schuurs and Koolhof prevail in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

The dutch Demi Schuurs Y Wesley koolhof, number 10 of the WTA and number 13 of the ATP respectively won by 6-3 and 6-1 in fifty-nine minutes to the Croatian player Ivan Dodig Y Yung-jan chan, numbers 9 and 21 of the ATP in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, they obtained a 100% first serve, they did not commit any double fault, managing to win 72% of their service points. As for Dodig and Chan, they managed to break their opponents’ serve once, they had a 100% first serve, they did not commit any double faults and they managed to win 50% of their service points.

In the quarterfinals, Schuurs and Koolhof will play against the winners of the match that will face Ken skupski Y Alexa Guarachi Mathison against Hao-Ching Chan Y John peers.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Mixed Doubles) takes place between June 4 and 10 on clay in the open air. During the competition, a total of 16 couples face off.