Tennis players Saville and Purcell manage to qualify for the round of 16 at the expense of Inglot and Bambridge

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 17:00 CEST

Australian players Luke saville Y Max purcell, number 32 of the ATP and number 43 of the ATP respectively, they won in one hour and two minutes by 6-2 and 6-4 to the british Dominic Inglot Y Luke bambridge, number 61 of the ATP and, number 67 of the ATP respectively in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. After this result, the tennis players take the place for the knockout stages of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that Saville and Purcell, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ service 3 times, had a 55% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and obtained 77% of the service points. . As for Inglot and Bambridge, they never managed to break serve and their effectiveness data is 65%, 6 double faults and 60% of points obtained on serve.

In the round of 16, Saville and Purcell will play against the winners of the match in which they will meet. Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal against Thiago Monteiro Y Rafael Matos.

The tournament Wimbledon Doubles Masc. It is held on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, its celebration takes place from June 28 to July 11 in London.