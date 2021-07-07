Tennis players Sanders and Dolehide get a place in the semifinals at the expense of Chan and Chan

07/07/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

The Australian tennis player Storm sanders, number 59 of the WTA and the American player Caroline dolehide, number 40 of the WTA won in one hour and twenty-four minutes by 7-5 and 6-2 to Yung-jan chan Y Hao-Ching Chan, number 21 of the WTA and, number 21 of the WTA respectively in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. After this result, the players secure the place for the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break the serve once, while the winners, meanwhile, did it 4 times. In addition, Sanders and Dolehide had a 77% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points, while their rivals had a 70% first serve and 3 double faults, managing to win 53% of the service points.

During the semifinals, Sanders and Dolehide will face off with the winners of the match between Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova against Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It is carried out on outside grass and during the course of it, a total of 63 couples are seen faces. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 28 and July 11 in London.