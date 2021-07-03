Tennis players Sanders and Dolehide beat Niculescu and Mitu and will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021 at 3:15 PM CEST

The australian Storm sanders, number 59 of the WTA and the American player Caroline dolehide, number 40 of the WTA they won by 6-2 and 6-3 the romanians Monica Niculescu Y Cristina-Andreea Mitu, number 52 of the WTA and, number 104 of the WTA respectively in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. After this result, the winners will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve once, while the winners did so 4 times. Likewise, in the first service Sanders and Dolehide had a 76% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and achieved 71% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 73% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 53% of points obtained at service.

The championship will continue tomorrow Sunday from 12:00 Spanish time with the confrontation of Sanders and Dolehide against the Romanians Ioana Raluca Olaru Y Nadiia Kichenok which will take place tomorrow Sunday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) is held between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 63 couples participate in the championship.