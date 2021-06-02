Tennis players Rojer and Koolhof get their place in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 08:30 CEST

The dutch Jean-Julien Rojer Y Wesley koolhof, number 27 of the ATP and number 13 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts by expiring in two hours and seventeen minutes by 6-4, 4-6 and 6-2 Serbian players Filip Krajinovic Y Dusan Lajovic, number 408 of the ATP and, number 116 of the ATP respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the players will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, while the winners did it 6 times. Likewise, Rojer and Koolhof had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, 4 double faults and managed to win 61% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 73%, they committed 3 double faults and got 53% of the service points.

In the round of 32, the winners will play against the winners of the match in which they will face Aljaz Bedene Y Jackson withrow against Dominik Koepfer Y Emil ruusuvuori.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 30 and June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.