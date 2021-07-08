Tennis players Rojer and Klepac are eliminated in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

07/08/2021

On at 23:45 CEST

The British Neal skupski, number 18 of the ATP and the American player Desirae Krawczyk, WTA number 17 won in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in one hour and twenty-two minutes by 7 (8) -6 (6) and 6-2 the dutch tennis player Jean-Julien Rojer, number 27 of the ATP and the Slovenian Andreja Klepac, number 30 of the ATP. Following this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

During the match, Skupski and Krawczyk, the winners, managed to break the serve 3 times to their rivals, in the first serve they were 79% effective, did not commit any double faults and achieved 72% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break their opponents’ serve once, they were 62% effective, they did not commit any double faults and they managed to win 64% of their service points.

During the semifinals, the winners will play against the Chinese Shuai zhang Y John peers.

This championship takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 46 couples participate in this competition.