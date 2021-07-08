Tennis players Ram and Salisbury will be in the semifinals of Wimbledon

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 06:00 CEST

The American Rajeev ram, number 12 of the ATP and the British player Joe salisbury, number 11 of the ATP won in two hours and sixteen minutes by 6-3, 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (2) to the Colombian players Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal, number 4 of the ATP and, number 5 of the ATP respectively in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. After this result, the pair manages to qualify for the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the defeated pair, for their part, managed it once. Also, Ram and Salisbury had a 59% effectiveness in the first service and managed to win 72% of the service points, while their opponents had a 76% first serve, managing to win 64% of the service points. Finally, in terms of fouls, the winning players committed 3 double faults and the eliminated players committed 3.

During the semifinals, Ram and Salisbury will face off with the Croats Nikola Miektic Y Mate Pavic.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) occurs from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.