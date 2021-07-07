Tennis players Ram and Salisbury get a place in the quarterfinals at the expense of Escobar and Behar

07/05/2021

On 07/06/2021 at 3:45 PM CEST

The American tennis player Rajeev ram, number 12 of the ATP and the British Joe salisbury, number 11 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3, 6-3 and 7 (12) -6 (10) in two hours and seventeen minutes to the Ecuadorian player Gonzalo escobar and the Uruguayan player Ariel behar, numbers 52 and 53 of the ATP in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. After this result, the tennis players managed to qualify for the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The defeated pair did not manage to break the serve at all, while the winners did it 3 times. In addition, Ram and Salisbury had 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and got 69% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 62%, they made 6 double faults and achieved 65% of the service points.

In the quarterfinals, Ram and Salisbury will meet the winners of the match between Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal against Luke saville Y Max purcell.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) 64 couples face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.