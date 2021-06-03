Tennis players Ram and Salisbury beat Caruso and Davidovich Fokina and will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On at 15:15 CEST

The American player Rajeev ram, number 8 of the ATP and the British Joe salisbury, number 7 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning in the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty minutes by 7-5 and 6-3 the italian tennis player Salvatore caruso and the spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, numbers 188 and 215 of the ATP. After this result, the couple will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The match data reflects that the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve 4 times, achieved 70% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and took 74% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break their opponents’ service twice, achieved 65% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 57% of the service points.

After this match, tomorrow Friday from 11:00 Spanish time will take place the round of 32 where Ram and Salisbury will be measured against the Monegasques Hugo Nys Y Tim Puetz which will be held tomorrow Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Doubles Masc.) takes place between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.