Tennis players Ram and Melichar take the place in the quarterfinals at the expense of Mahut and Garcia

06/05/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

American players Rajeev ram Y Nicole melichar, number 8 of the ATP and number 9 of the WTA respectively they won in one hour and twenty-four minutes by 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-4 to the french Nicolas Mahut Y Caroline garcia, number 6 of the ATP and number 123 of the ATP respectively in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve once, while the winners, for their part, managed to break it twice. Likewise, Ram and Melichar had a 96% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and achieved 69% of the service points, while their opponents had a 98% first serve and a double fault, managing to win the 65% of service points.

In the quarterfinals, the winners will play against the Russians Elena Vesnina Y Aslan karatsev.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Mixed Doubles) takes place between June 4 and 10 on outdoor clay. During this competition a total of 16 couples face each other.