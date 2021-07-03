Tennis players Ram and Mattek-Sands advance to the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021 at 20:30 CEST

American players Rajeev ram Y Bethanie Mattek-Sands, number 12 of the ATP and number 15 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 at Wimbledon in one hour and twenty-one minutes by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-4 the American tennis player Nicholas monroe already the czech player Renata Voracova, numbers 87 and 70 of the ATP. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The data collected about the match shows that Ram and Mattek-Sands, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, obtained 77% first service, committed 2 double faults, winning 77% of the service points. . As for the losing pair, they managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, their effectiveness was 69%, they committed 7 double faults and achieved 60% of the service points.

During the round of 16 Ram and Mattek-Sands will face the winners of the match in which they will face each other. Harriet Dart Y Joe salisbury against Demi Schuurs Y Wesley koolhof.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 47 couples participate in this competition.