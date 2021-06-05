Tennis players Pliskova and Pliskova will be in the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/05/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

Czech players Kristyna Pliskova Y Karolina Pliskova, number 51 of the WTA and number 85 of the WTA respectively won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros by 7-5, 1-6 and 6-4 in one hour and fifty-six minutes to the Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu, number 54 of the WTA and the Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko, number 19 of the WTA. Following this result, the players managed to qualify for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals.

During the game, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, while the defeated pair succeeded 6 times. In addition, Pliskova and Pliskova achieved 59% in the first service and took 53% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 62% and they achieved 58% of the service points. To conclude, in terms of penalties, the winning players committed 6 double faults and their rivals made a double fault.

In the quarterfinals Pliskova and Pliskova will face the winners of the match in which they will face each other. Gabriela dabrowski Y Leylah Annie Fernandez against Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.