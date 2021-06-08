Tennis players Pliskova and Pliskova are eliminated in the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/08/2021

On at 14:45 CEST

The Czechs Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova, number 7 of the WTA and number 8 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-4 in one hour and twenty one minutes to the Czech players Kristyna Pliskova Y Karolina Pliskova, number 51 of the WTA and, number 85 of the WTA respectively. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players during the semifinals of the competition.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve on one occasion, while the winners, for their part, did it on 3 occasions. Likewise, in the first serve Krejcikova and Siniakova had 67% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and got 70% of the service points, while their opponents had 69% first serve and 4 double faults, managing to win the 58% of service points.

Krejcikova and Siniakova will meet in the semifinals with the winners of the match between Magda linette Y Bernarda pear against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Y Elena Rybakina.

The tournament Roland-Garros Doubles Fem. it takes place on exterior clay and a total of 64 couples can be seen in it. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 2 and 13 in Paris.