Tennis players Peschke and Krawietz beat Dabrowski and Pavic and will be in the Wimbledon semifinals

07/08/2021

On at 21:15 CEST

The Czech player Kveta Peschke, number 19 of the WTA and the German Kevin Krawietz, number 20 of the ATP won by 6-3, 6 (3) -7 (7) and 9-7 in two hours and twelve minutes to the Canadian Gabriela dabrowski and the Croatian tennis player Mate Pavic, numbers 11 and 1 of the WTA in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. After this result, the pair secured the place for the semifinals of Wimbledon.

Statistics about the match show that Peschke and Krawietz, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the losing pair did it once. Also, Peschke and Krawietz were 69% effective on the first serve and managed to win 69% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 74% effectiveness and managed to win 67% of the service points. To conclude, in terms of fouls, the winners committed 4 double faults and the eliminated players made 5 double faults.

The tournament will continue with the confrontation of Peschke and Krawietz against the winners of the match between Jeremy chardy Y Naomi broady against Harriet Dart Y Joe salisbury.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 46 couples face off.