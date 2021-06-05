Tennis players Paquet and Burel prevail in the Roland-Garros round of 32 despite the odds against

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 08:45 CEST

French players Chloe paquet Y Clara Burel they surprised by winning in an hour and thirty-one 6-4 and 7-5 to the romanian player Ioana Raluca Olaru already the ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok, numbers 42 and 45 of the WTA in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros. After this result, the pair secured the place for the round of 16 of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, had a 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and obtained 59% of the service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times and their effectiveness data is 66%, 9 double faults and 53% of points obtained on serve.

In the round of 16, Paquet and Burel will face the winners of the match between Shuko Aoyama Y Ena Shibahara against Irina-Camelia Begu Y Nadia podoroska.

The tournament French Open Women’s Doubles. It is celebrated on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 64 couples are seen faces. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 2 and 13 in Paris.