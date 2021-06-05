Tennis players Paire and Arneodo prevail in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 04:15 CEST

The French tennis player Benoit paire, number 83 of the ATP and the Monegasque player Romain arneodo, number 97 of the ATP won in an hour and a minute by 6-0 and 6-4 to the austrian Philipp oswald and the New Zealand player Marcus daniell, numbers 34 and 41 of the ATP in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. After this result, we will be able to continue seeing the winners of this match during the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that Paire and Arneodo, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, obtained 60% of the first service, committed 3 double faults, managing to win 71% of the service points. As for Oswald and Daniell, they failed to break serve at all, their effectiveness was 60%, they committed 4 double faults and got 52% of the service points.

During the round of 16 we will have the confrontation of Paire and Arneodo against the Monegasques Hugo Nys Y Tim Puetz.

This championship takes place in Paris between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.