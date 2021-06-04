Tennis players Oswald and Daniell snatch the place of the round of 32 from Travaglia and Fucsovics

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 06:15 CEST

The Austrian player Philipp oswald, number 34 of the ATP and the New Zealand tennis player Marcus daniell, number 41 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3 and 6-3 in an hour and twenty minutes to Italian Stefano travaglia and Hungarian Marton fucsovics, numbers 288 and 375 of the ATP in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players in the round of 32 of the competition.

The losing pair could not break their opponents’ serve at any time, while the winners did it 3 times. In addition, Oswald and Daniell achieved 69% on the first serve, double faulted and scored 71% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 65% effectiveness, double faulted and managed to win 56 % of service points.

In the round of 32, the winners will be measured against the French Benoit paire Y Romain arneodo.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) 64 couples participate. In addition, it is celebrated between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air.