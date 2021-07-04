Tennis players Muhammad and Pegula get their place in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 15:15 CEST

The americans Asia Muhammad Y Jessica pegula, number 36 of the WTA and number 54 of the WTA respectively won in the round of 32 of Wimbledon by 6-4 and 6-4 in an hour and nineteen minutes to the Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok, number 49 of the WTA and the Japanese tennis player Makoto ninomiya, number 53 of the WTA. With this result, the players will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that Muhammad and Pegula, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve twice, while the losing pair failed to break their opponents’ serve. Likewise, Muhammad and Pegula were 73% effective on the first serve and scored 75% of the service points, while their rivals achieved 75% effectiveness and won 60% of the service points. Finally, in relation to penalties, the winners did not commit any double faults and the players of the losing pair made 4 double faults.

During the round of 16, Muhammad and Pegula will play against Su-Wei Hsieh Y Elise mertens.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 63 couples face off.