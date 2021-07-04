Tennis players Moore and Fery surprise and qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

The British Tara moore Y Arthur Fery they were surprised to win by 6-1, 5-7 and 7-5 in one hour and forty-nine minutes to the British tennis player Ken skupski already the american Jessica pegula, numbers 66 and 54 of the ATP in the 30th final of Wimbledon. With this result, the players manage to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, while the winners did it 5 times. Likewise, Moore and Fery achieved 66% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 5 double faults and took 64% of the service points, while their opponents achieved 62% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 58% of the service points.

This tournament takes place in London from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 47 couples participate in this competition.