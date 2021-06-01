Tennis players Monroe and Tiafoe get their place in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/01/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

American players Nicholas monroe Y Francis Tiafoe, number 77 of the ATP and number 231 of the ATP respectively won by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and eighteen minutes to the Polish tennis player Lukasz kubot and the brazilian player Marcelo melo, numbers 17 and 18 of the ATP in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the couple managed to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the defeated pair did it once. Likewise, Monroe and Tiafoe achieved a 57% effectiveness in the first service and took 71% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 70% and achieved 58% of the service points. . Finally, in terms of fouls, the qualified players committed 2 double faults and the eliminated players made 4 double faults.

During the round of 32, Monroe and Tiafoe will meet the Indian players Rohan bopanna Y Franko skugor.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 30 and June 12 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face each other.