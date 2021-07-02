Tennis players Monroe and Popisil are eliminated in the 30th final of Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On at 18:00 CEST

The brazilian Bruno Soares, number 13 of the ATP and the British tennis player Jamie Murray, number 22 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning in one hour and fifty-one minutes by 6-1, 6 (5) -7 (7) and 6-1 to the american player Nicholas monroe, number 87 of the ATP and the Canadian player Vasek Popisil, number 192 of the ATP in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, Soares and Murray secure the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair managed to break the serve once, while the winners, for their part, did it 5 times. Likewise, Soares and Murray had 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and got 74% of the service points, while their rivals achieved 57% effectiveness, committed 9 double faults and won 57 % of service points.

In the round of 32 Soares and Murray will face the Kazakhs Andrey Golubev Y Robin haase tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.