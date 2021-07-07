Tennis players Miektic and Pavic win in Wimbledon quarterfinals

07/06/2021

On 07/07/2021 at 04:15 CEST

Croatian players Nikola Miektic Y Mate Pavic, number 3 of the ATP and number 1 of the ATP respectively met the forecasts by winning by 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-4 in three hours and forty-two minutes to the Polish player Lukasz kubot and the brazilian Marcelo melo, numbers 17 and 19 of the ATP in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. After this result, the players manage to qualify for the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break their rivals’ serve twice, while the winners also managed to break twice. In addition, Miektic and Pavic achieved 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed 11 double faults and took 68% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 72%, they made 7 double faults and they achieved 69% of the service points.

During the semifinals, Miektic and Pavic will face each other with the winners of the match in which they will meet. Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal against Rajeev ram Y Joe salisbury.

This championship takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.