tennis players Miektic and Pavic defeat Granollers and Zeballos

07/10/2021 at 11:45 PM CEST

Croats Nikola Miektic Y Mate Pavic, number 3 of the ATP and number 1 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4, 7 (7) -6 (5), 2-6 and 7-5 in two hours and forty-five minutes to the Spanish player Marcel granollers, number 10 of the ATP and the Argentine player Horacio Zeballos, number 7 of the ATP in the final of Wimbledon. With this result, the players are the new Wimbledon champions.

During the match, Miektic and Pavic, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, in the first serve they were 68% effective, committed 3 double faults and achieved 71% of the service points. As for the defeated pair, they also managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, had 71% first serve, made 6 double faults and managed to win 66% of their service points.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) occurs from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.