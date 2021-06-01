Tennis players McDonald and Fritz say goodbye to Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On at 18:30 CEST

The Italian player Simone bolelli, number 54 of the ATP and the Argentine Maximo gonzalez, number 42 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and eleven minutes to American players Mackenzie mcdonald Y Taylor fritz, number 197 of the ATP and number 111 of the ATP respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, achieved 83% in the first service, committed 8 double faults and won 64% of the service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break the serve to their rivals twice and their effectiveness data is 80%, 2 double faults and 51% of points obtained at the service.

In the round of 32, the winners will face the French players Fabrice Martin Y Jeremy chardy.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Doubles Masc.) occurs from May 30 to June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.