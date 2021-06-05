Tennis players Mattek-Sands and Swiatek qualify for the round of 16 at the expense of Friedsam and Wang

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 04:30 CEST

The American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands, number 16 of the WTA and the Polish player Iga Swiatek, number 59 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 7-5 and 6-3 to the german Anna-Lena Friedsam, number 52 of the WTA and to the Chinese Yafan Wang, number 70 of the WTA in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. After this result, the couple managed to qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, had a 62% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 64% of their service points. As for the defeated pair, they managed to break the serve 2 times to their rivals, achieved a 58% effectiveness, made a double fault and won 55% of the service points.

The next duel corresponds to the round of 16 of the championship and in it Mattek-Sands and Swiatek will face the winners of the match that will face Su-Wei Hsieh Y Elise mertens against Anastasia Potapova Y Amanda Anisimova.

This tournament takes place in Paris between June 2 and 13 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.