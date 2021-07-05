Tennis players Mattek-Sands and Mirza stay out of Wimbledon round of 16

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 17:00 CEST

The russians Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova, number 139 of the WTA and number 24 of the WTA respectively won by 6-4 and 6-3 In one hour and twenty-nine minutes to the American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands ya india Sania mirza, numbers 15 and 160 of the WTA in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. After this result, the couple will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve once, while the winners did it 4 times. In addition, Vesnina and Kudermetova had a 68% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 63% of the service points, while the data of their rivals are 65% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 54% points obtained at service.

Vesnina and Kudermetova will meet in the round of 16 with the winners of the match in which they will meet Caty mcnally Y Cori gauff against Sara Sorribes Tormo Y Paula Badosa.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 63 couples are presented.