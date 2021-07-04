Tennis players Martic and Rogers stay out of Wimbledon round of 16

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 01:45 CEST

British Heather watson Y Harriet Dart, number 128 of the WTA and number 215 of the WTA respectively won in the round of 32 of Wimbledon in two hours and nine minutes by 3-6, 7 (8) -6 (6) and 6-1 to the croatian tennis player Petra martic and the American tennis player Shelby rogers, numbers 96 and 80 of the WTA. After this result, the pair will be in the knockout stages of Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the winners, for their part, also did it 3 times. Likewise, Watson and Dart had a 66% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 67% of the service points, while their rivals obtained 71% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win 64% of the points to the serve.

During the round of 16, the winners will play against Yung-jan chan Y Hao-Ching Chan.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It is carried out on an outdoor lawn and a total of 63 couples can be seen on it. In addition, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 in London.