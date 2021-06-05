Tennis players Martic and Rogers qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 03:01 CEST

The Croatian player Petra martic, number 145 of the WTA and the American tennis player Shelby rogers, number 108 of the WTA won in one hour and fourteen minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to china Zhaoxuan Yang, number 47 of the WTA and the Japanese player Makoto ninomiya, number 63 of the WTA in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 16.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, they obtained 89% of their first serve, they did not commit any double faults, and they managed to win 64% of their service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break the serve once and their effectiveness data is 85%, 4 double faults and 54% of points obtained on the serve.

During the round of 16 Martic and Rogers will play against the Canadians Sharon fichman Y Giuliana Olmos tomorrow Saturday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place from June 2 to 13 on clay in the open air. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face each other.