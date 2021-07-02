Tennis players Martic and Rogers manage to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of Klepac and Jurak

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 01:00 CEST

The Croatian tennis player Petra martic, number 96 of the WTA and the American Shelby rogers, number 80 of the WTA won in one hour and fifteen minutes by 6-2 and 6-3 to the slovenian player Andreja Klepac already croatian Darija jurak, numbers 30 and 18 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the winners will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve 4 times, achieved 80% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and took 68% of the service points. As for the defeated pair, they could not break their opponents’ serve at any time, they had a 71% first serve, they made a double fault and managed to win 53% of their service points.

Martic and Rogers will play in the round of 32 against the British Heather watson Y Harriet Dart.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It takes place on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 64 couples participate. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 in London.