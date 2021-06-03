Tennis players Martic and Rogers go to the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 03:16 CEST

The croatian Petra martic, number 145 of the WTA and the American player Shelby rogers, number 108 of the WTA won in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros in one hour and thirty-six minutes by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-3 to the russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva, number 39 of the WTA and the Hungarian tennis player Timea Babos, number 6 of the WTA. After this result, the couple will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that Martic and Rogers, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the defeated pair did it once. In addition, Martic and Rogers had 71% first serve, managing to win 65% of the service points, while their opponents had 75% first service, managing to win 61% of the service points. Finally, in the penalty section, the classified players committed 3 double faults and their opponents committed 3.

Martic and Rogers will meet in the round of 32 of the competition with the winners of the match in which they will meet Zhaoxuan Yang Y Makoto ninomiya against Sara Sorribes Tormo Y Marie Bouzkova.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place from June 2 to 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.