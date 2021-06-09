Tennis players Martic and Rogers are eliminated in the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/09/2021

On at 14:15 CEST

The Romanian tennis player Irina-Camelia Begu, number 104 of the WTA and Argentina Nadia podoroska, number 132 of the WTA won in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros in two hours and eleven minutes by 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2 to the Croatian player Petra martic and the American tennis player Shelby rogers, numbers 145 and 108 of the WTA. After this result, the couple managed to qualify for the semi-finals at Roland-Garros.

The defeated couple managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the winners, for their part, did it 5 times. In addition, Begu and Podoroska had a 70% first serve and committed 6 double faults, managing to win 62% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 66%, they committed 3 double faults and got 55 % of service points.

During the semifinals, Begu and Podoroska will face off with the American players Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek.

The tournament Roland-Garros Doubles Fem. It is carried out on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 2 and 13 in Paris.