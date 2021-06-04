Tennis players Marach and Qureshi remain at the gates of the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 7:45 AM CEST

The Brazilian tennis player Bruno Soares, number 12 of the ATP and the British Jamie Murray, number 21 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning in one hour and thirty minutes by 7-5 and 6-1 to the Austrian player Oliver marach, number 32 of the ATP and the Pakistani tennis player Aisam qureshi, number 52 of the ATP in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 16.

The losing pair did not manage to break the serve at all, while the winners did it 3 times. Likewise, Soares and Murray had a 50% first serve and committed 7 double faults, managing to win 73% of the service points, while the data of their rivals are 61% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 57% points obtained at service.

During the round of 16 Soares and Murray will play against the winners of the match in which they will meet. Yen-Hsun Lu Y Yoshihito nishioka against Horia Tecau Y Kevin Krawietz.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air.