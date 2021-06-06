Tennis players Mahut and Herbert win in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/06/2021

On at 19:01 CEST

French players Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert, number 6 of the ATP and number 20 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the predictions by expiring in one hour and fifty-eight minutes by 0-6, 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to the dutch player Robin haase, number 39 of the ATP and German Jan-Lennard Struff, number 60 of the ATP in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, the couple manages to qualify for the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros.

During the game, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the defeated pair managed to break it 4 times. In addition, in the first serve, Mahut and Herbert had 63% effectiveness and achieved 60% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 76% effective and 65% points obtained at service. Finally, in terms of fouls, the qualified players committed 14 double faults and their rivals committed 4.

In the quarterfinals, Mahut and Herbert will face off against the Serbian players Nikola Cacic Y Tomislav Brkic.

The tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) is celebrated from May 30 to June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.