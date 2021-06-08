Tennis players Mahut and Herbert move on to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the quarterfinals

06/08/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

The french Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert, number 6 of the ATP and number 20 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-1 in one hour and twenty-four minutes to Serbian Nikola Cacic, number 53 of the ATP and Bosnian Tomislav Brkic, number 66 of the ATP. With this result, the pair took the place for the semi-finals of Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that Mahut and Herbert, the winners, managed to break the serve 2 times to their opponents, achieved 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 71% of the points to serve. As for the losing pair, they never managed to break the serve and their effectiveness data is 82%, no double faults and 64% of points obtained on the serve.

In the semifinals, the winners will face the Colombian players Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal next Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.