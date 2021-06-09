Tennis players Linette and Pera qualify for the Roland-Garros semi-finals

06/09/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

The Polish player Magda linette, number 173 of the WTA and the American Bernarda pear, number 138 of the WTA won in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros in two hours and eight minutes by 7-5, 4-6 and 6-2 to the russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 102 of the WTA and the Kazakh player Elena Rybakina, number 382 of the WTA. With this result, the players will be in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros.

During the match, Linette and Pera, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 6 times, had a 66% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 61% of their service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, obtained 65% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and managed to win 55% of their service points.

During the semi-finals, Linette and Pera will play against the Czech players Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova next Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Roland-Garros Doubles Fem. It is carried out on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 64 couples are seen faces. In addition, it is celebrated from June 2 to 13 in Paris.