Tennis players Linette and Pera beat Hradecka and Siegemund and will be in the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/06/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

The polish Magda Linette, number 173 of the WTA and the American player Bernarda pear, number 138 of the WTA won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros in two hours by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 7 (7) -6 (5) to the czech tennis player Lucie hradecka, number 33 of the WTA and the German tennis player Laura siegemund, number 35 of the WTA. With this result, the couple manages to qualify for the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break the serve to their opponents 3 times, while the winners, for their part, also managed it 3 times. Likewise, Linette and Pera had 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and achieved 62% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 74%, they committed 5 double faults and got 62% of the service points.

During the quarterfinals Linette and Pera will face the winners of the match in which they will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Y Elena Rybakina against Nicole melichar Y Demi Schuurs.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place from June 2 to 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 64 couples participate in the tournament.