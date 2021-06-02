Tennis players Lechemia and Jacquemot are left out of the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/02/2021

Su-Wei Hsieh, number 3 of the WTA and the Belgian tennis player Elise mertens, number 2 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and eight minutes 6-2 and 6-3 to the french Elixane Lechemia Y Elsa jacquemot. With this result, the couple manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The defeated pair managed to break serve on one occasion, while the winners did it on 5 occasions. Likewise, in the first serve Hsieh and Mertens had a 72% effectiveness, they committed 2 double faults and got 64% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 61%, they committed 2 double faults and achieved 47% of the service points.

In the round of 32 Hsieh and Mertens will play against the winners of the match in which they will face Oceane dodin Y Salma djoubri against Anastasia Potapova Y Amanda Anisimova.

The tournament (French Open Women's Doubles.) takes place from June 2 to 13 on outdoor clay. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face each other.