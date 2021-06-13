Tennis players Krejcikova and Siniakova win the Roland-Garros final

06/13/2021

On at 13:45 CEST

Czech players Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova, number 7 of the WTA and number 8 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros final in one hour and sixteen minutes by 6-4 and 6-2 to the American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands already the polish Iga Swiatek, numbers 16 and 59 of the WTA. With this result, the players become the Roland-Garros champions.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, obtained a 59% first serve, committed 8 double faults, managing to win 65% of their service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, had a 65% first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 48% of their service points.

In the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Doubles Fem.) a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 2 and 13 on outdoor clay.