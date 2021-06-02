Tennis players Krejcikova and Siniakova get their place in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On at 19:15 CEST

Czech players Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova, number 7 of the WTA and number 8 of the WTA respectively met the forecasts by winning by 6-3 and 6-2 in an hour and five minutes to the French Amandine Hesse Y Harmony Tan, number 204 of the WTA and number 396 of the WTA respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the couple will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ service 7 times, had a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 51% of the service points. Regarding the defeated pair, they managed to break the serve 4 times to their rivals and their effectiveness data is 57%, 2 double faults and 32% of points obtained at the service.

During the round of 32 we will have the confrontation of Krejcikova and Siniakova against the Czechs Kveta Peschke Y Vivian Heisen.

The tournament French Open Women’s Doubles. It takes place on clay in the open air and a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 2 and 13 in パ リ.