Tennis players Krejcikova and Siniakova advance to the round of 16 of the Wimbledon Women’s Doubles tournament.

07/05/2021

On at 01:30 CEST

Czech players Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova, number 1 of the WTA and number 2 of the WTA respectively did not have to work hard to win in the round of 32 of the tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. because her opponents, the Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva already the russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, numbers 159 and 93 of the WTA did not appear to the party. After this result, the players will be in the round of 16 of the tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.

In the round of 16, the winners will meet the Dutch players Arantxa Rus Y Viktoria Kuzmova today Monday from 15:15 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 63 couples are presented.