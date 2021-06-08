Tennis players Krawczyk and Salisbury take the place in the final at the expense of Cabal and Olmos

06/08/2021

On at 19:01 CEST

The American tennis player Desirae Krawczyk, number 17 of the WTA and the British tennis player Joe salisbury, number 7 of the ATP did not have to make an effort to win in the semifinals of Roland-Garros because their opponents, the Colombian player Juan Sebastian Cabal already the mexican player Giuliana Olmos, numbers 4 and 30 of the ATP did not appear to the party. With this result, the tennis players manage to qualify for the Roland-Garros final.

The next confrontation corresponds to the final of the tournament and in it Krawczyk and Salisbury will face the winners of the match between Demi Schuurs Y Wesley koolhof against Elena Vesnina Y Aslan karatsev.

In the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Mixed Doubles) 16 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place from June 4 to 10 on outdoor clay.