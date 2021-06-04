Tennis players Krawczyk and Salisbury snatch the place in the quarterfinals from Soares and Xu

06/04/2021

On at 21:00 CEST

The American player Desirae Krawczyk, number 17 of the WTA and the British player Joe salisbury, number 7 of the ATP won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-3 in an hour to the Brazilian tennis player Bruno Soares, number 12 of the ATP and the Chinese player Yi-Fan Xu, number 12 of the ATP. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

The defeated pair managed to break the serve once, while the winners did it 4 times. In addition, Krawczyk and Salisbury achieved 100% on the first serve, did not double fault and took 76% of their service points, while their opponents’ effectiveness was 100%, they did not double fault and they achieved 54% of the service points.

In the quarterfinals, the winners will meet the Colombian players Robert Farah Y Darija jurak.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Mixed Doubles) is produced from June 4 to 10 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 16 couples are presented.