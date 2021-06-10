Tennis players Krawczyk and Salisbury, Roland-Garros champions

06/10/2021

On at 14:46 CEST

The American player Desirae Krawczyk, number 17 of the WTA and the British tennis player Joe salisbury, number 7 of the ATP won in one hour and seventeen minutes by 2-6, 6-4 and 10-5 to the russians Elena Vesnina Y Aslan karatsev, number 144 of the WTA and, number 226 of the WTA respectively in the final of Roland-Garros. With this result, the tennis players become the Roland-Garros champions.

During the match, the winners managed to break the serve once, had a 71% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and scored 69% of the service points. As for Vesnina and Karatsev, they managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, had a 67% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 71% of their service points.

In the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Mixed Doubles) a total of 16 couples participate. It also takes place from June 4 to 10 on outdoor clay.