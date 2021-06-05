Tennis players Klepac and Jurak will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/05/2021

On at 14:45 CEST

The Slovenian Andreja Klepac, number 40 of the WTA and the Croatian tennis player Darija jurak, number 28 of the WTA won in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros by 7 (7) -6 (2) and 6-4 in one hour and thirty-six minutes to the Dutch player Arantxa Rus, number 67 of the WTA and the Slovenian player Tamara zidansek, number 61 of the WTA. With this result, the players manage to qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, while the losing couple, for their part, managed it 3 times. Likewise, Klepac and Jurak had a 69% effectiveness in the first service and achieved 61% of the service points, while the data of their opponents are 72% effective and 52% of points obtained at service. Finally, in relation to fouls, the winning players committed 3 double faults and their rivals committed 3.

During the round of 16 Klepac and Jurak will play against Yung-jan chan Y Hao-Ching Chan.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) 64 couples participate. In addition, it is celebrated between June 2 and 13 on exterior clay.