Tennis players Klepac and Jurak prevail in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/07/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

The Slovenian tennis player Andreja Klepac, number 40 of the WTA and the Croatian Darija jurak, number 28 of the WTA won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros in one hour and fifty-eight minutes by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-1 to Yung-jan chan Y Hao-Ching Chan, number 21 of the WTA and number 21 of the WTA respectively. With this result, the players secure their place for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 7 times, had an 81% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and achieved 60% of the service points. As for Chan and Chan, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times and their effectiveness data is 61%, 2 double faults and 48% of points obtained on serve.

In the quarterfinals, Klepac and Jurak will face the Americans Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek tomorrow Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) is held between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 64 couples participate in the tournament.