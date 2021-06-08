Tennis players Klepac and Jurak are left out of the Roland-Garros semifinals

06/08/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

The american Bethanie Mattek-Sands, number 16 of the WTA and the Polish player Iga Swiatek, number 59 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions when winning in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-2 in an hour and thirty-one minutes to the Slovenian tennis player Andreja Klepac, number 40 of the WTA and the Croatian tennis player Darija jurak, number 28 of the WTA. With this result, the tennis players take the place for the semifinals of Roland-Garros.

The match data show that the winners managed to break their opponents ‘serve 3 times, while the defeated pair, on the other hand, did not manage to break their opponents’ serve. In addition, Mattek-Sands and Swiatek achieved a 72% effectiveness in the first service and took 69% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 68% effective and 53% of points obtained. to serve. Finally, in relation to penalties, the winners committed a double fault and their rivals made 6 double faults.

In the semifinals Mattek-Sands and Swiatek will face the winners of the match that will face Irina-Camelia Begu Y Nadia podoroska against Petra martic Y Shelby rogers.

In the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Doubles Fem.) 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place from June 2 to 13 on outdoor clay.