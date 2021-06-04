Tennis players Kalashnikova and Hibino prevail in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 08:15 CEST

The Georgian tennis player Oksana Kalashnikova, number 72 of the WTA and the Japanese Nao Hibino, number 66 of the WTA won in one hour and fourteen minutes by 6-2 and 6-3 to the Slovakian player Viktoria Kuzmova already the russian Anna Kalinskaya, numbers 31 and 89 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the players take the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the game, Kalashnikova and Hibino, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 8 times, while the losing pair, meanwhile, managed 5 times. Likewise, Kalashnikova and Hibino achieved 81% in the first service and 48% of the service points were made, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 65% and they achieved 26% of the service points. To conclude, in terms of fouls, the winners committed 3 double faults and the eliminated players committed 3.

During the round of 32, Kalashnikova and Hibino will meet the Romanian players Monica Niculescu Y Jelena Ostapenko.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) occurs from June 2 to 13 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face off.