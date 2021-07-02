Tennis players Kalashnikova and Gracheva get their place in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 01:00 CEST

The Georgian Oksana Kalashnikova, number 74 of the WTA and the Russian player Varvara Gracheva, number 380 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions when winning in the 30th finals of Wimbledon by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and twenty-eight minutes to the British Samantha murray sharan Y Naiktha Bains, number 185 of the WTA and number 245 of the WTA respectively. With this result, the winners will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve 3 times, while the losing pair, meanwhile, managed it once. Likewise, Kalashnikova and Gracheva had 71% first serve, managing to win 63% of the service points, while their opponents’ data is 61% effective and 59% points obtained on service. Finally, in relation to the penalties, the classified players committed 2 double faults and the players of the defeated pair committed 2.

The next match that will take place tomorrow Friday from 12:00 Spanish time corresponds to the round of 32 of the championship and in it Kalashnikova and Gracheva will face the Australians Arina rodionova Y Zarina Diyas which will be held tomorrow Friday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It is carried out on grass in the open air and a total of 64 couples can see their faces. Likewise, its celebration takes place from June 28 to July 11 in London.