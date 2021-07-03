Tennis players Jebavy and Vondrousova beat tennis players Begemann and Heisen and will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 03:30 CEST

Czech players Roman jebavy Y Marketa Vondrousova, number 97 of the ATP and number 102 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the thirty-second final of Wimbledon by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 in an hour and thirty-two minutes to the Germans Andre Begemann Y Vivian Heisen, number 104 of the ATP and, number 113 of the ATP respectively. After this result, the players managed to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break the serve 2 times to their opponents, while the winners, for their part, did it 3 times. In addition, Jebavy and Vondrousova achieved 72% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and took 70% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 58%, they committed 7 double faults and they got 62% of the service points.

The next match that will take place tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time corresponds to the round of 32 of the tournament and in it Jebavy and Vondrousova will face against Su-Wei Hsieh Y Hugo Nys to be held tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

This championship takes place in London from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 48 couples face.